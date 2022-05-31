By Steve Agbota

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, has declared that the agency is committed to the domestication of capacity development programme to save the nation’s scarce foreign exchange resources needed to train young Nigerians abroad.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

NIMASA has also urged maritime training institutes in the country to update curricular in line with global standards, saying it is planning to adopt the policy of reciprocity in certificate recognition

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Dr Jamoh stated this in Lagos, when he played host to the management of Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology together with their partners from the Training Centre for Blue Collar Port Workers in the Port of Antwerp Belgium, and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation members.

He said NIMASA wasworking on adopting a reciprocity policy for Recognition of Certificate of Competency and other Certificates to facilitate international trade. The NIMASA boss urged the management of the institute to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with reputable international learning institutes to ensure that the quality of education meets internationally acceptable standards adding that as a new Maritime Institute, the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the latest IMSAS report should be given priority and addressed.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .