By Steve Agbota
The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, has declared that the agency is committed to the domestication of capacity development programme to save the nation’s scarce foreign exchange resources needed to train young Nigerians abroad.
NIMASA has also urged maritime training institutes in the country to update curricular in line with global standards, saying it is planning to adopt the policy of reciprocity in certificate recognition
Dr Jamoh stated this in Lagos, when he played host to the management of Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology together with their partners from the Training Centre for Blue Collar Port Workers in the Port of Antwerp Belgium, and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation members.
He said NIMASA wasworking on adopting a reciprocity policy for Recognition of Certificate of Competency and other Certificates to facilitate international trade. The NIMASA boss urged the management of the institute to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with reputable international learning institutes to ensure that the quality of education meets internationally acceptable standards adding that as a new Maritime Institute, the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the latest IMSAS report should be given priority and addressed.
