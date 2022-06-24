The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men, Olushola Owoade, 45, and Sherif Salaudeen, 33, who specialised in duping people by forging vehicle registration documents.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the suspects posed as officials of Vehicle Licensing Office, collected money from members of the public and issued them fake vehicle registration documents.

“The duo was arrested following credible intelligence that they duped innocent Nigerians by producing fake vehicle documents and impersonating officials of the Lagos State Vehicle Licensing Office.

“Salaudeen, a security man at the Lagos State Electricity Board, Ikeja, was arrested for aiding and abetting by allowing Owoade use his security post to run his illicit business.

“Investigation reveals that the suspects have been in the business since February 2021.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one laptop, one printer, fake Inspector General of Police letterheads, fake tint permits and fake vehicle particulars,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)