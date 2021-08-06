From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, has dismissed allegations that he forged his primary and secondary school certificates.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, said the allegations was orchestrated by his detractors to smear his good image.

He stated this, on Friday, in a statement, reacting to an alleged certificate forgery and impersonation suit filed against him by one Okechukwu Ezeala.

The plaintiff in the originating summon alleged that names in Kalu’s primary and secondary school certificates, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are completely different from his present names.

However, the House spokesman stated that he is confident that he would be vindicated at the end of the day.

According to him, ” may be the name Rep. Benjamin Kalu is so sparkling clean for a politician who is rising. So, this is their way of attempting to sprinkle imaginary dents on my image. As a lawyer, I should have confidence in our judicial system and they have not failed me previously. They won’t start now.

“It is sub-judicial to begin to discuss the content of the matter in detail. Let’s be patient and allow the court to take a position on this.

“Again, my constituents, friends and family should not worry it will end in praise for what God cannot do does not exist. They shall gather and take counsel but it shall not stand, only the counsel of God shall stand.

“Let them dent my image. I am confident truth will clean it. After all when I signed for politics, I signed for smear campaigns like this.

“I have my eyes on the ball, it does not matter how threatened they are. I am going for the goal and not perturbed at all. They know this, that’s why they are paying all media platforms to discuss my simple change of name as illegal.

” The last I checked, it is within my right to choose on how to be addressed and to document it legally as prescribed by law.

” So, because I changed my surname, it makes my certificates forged certificates. Quite laughable.”

