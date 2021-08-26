From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security says the dismissal of forgery suit against Federal House of Representatives spokesman Benjamin Kalu by an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia has vindicated the lawmaker

National Chairman of the group Alhaji Salihu Magaji stated this at a Press Conference in Bauchi.

‘We are very happy that the Federal High Court dismissed a suit filed against the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, over allegations of forgery,’ he said.

‘We know Kalu is a gentleman hard-working lawmaker a democracy who mean well for the unity of the country’

One Okey Ezeala had filed a suit against the rep member, alleging name forgery on his academic certifications.

Ezeaa had claimed there was a name discrepancy in the certificates of the legislator, but the judge dismissed the suit and described it as malicious.

Magaji said the judgment had vindicated the lawmaker and his political opponents were being jittery over the judgement

He said Kalu had played his own part and posterity would not fail to place him on the right side of history.

‘Kalu is a correct gentleman and a destabilised Nigerian who went to Sokoto, Kano and all northern states preaching the importance of living together in Nigeria under one nation,’ Magaji stated.

‘He works towards the unity of the country in order to achieve sustainable peace and development in the country.

‘Today is a day of thanksgiving and I am thankful to God Almighty and all Nigerians for their unwavering support and solidarity throughout this journey. We thank all. Nigerians,’

Magaji said Kalu had fought a good fight and posterity will not fail to place him on the right side of History and urged Nigerians whether high or low.

‘The victory demonstrates that we should always “respect our laws even if heaven will fall.’

He said when the case was lingering in Court for over one year, the group had had confidence that Kalu would win because .’we know him as a lawmaker who has absolute confidence in the ability of the judiciary to sustain justice especially when the facts speak so clearly for themselves’

Kalu was certain that the judiciary would sustain their fairness and gladly they did not disappoint, Magaji stated