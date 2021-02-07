By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, has ordered for the prosecution of Chika Ikenga, Suraji Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited over alleged false information, forgery and other matters.

The court directed the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), DIG Michael Anthony Ogbizi and DCP Augustine Sanomi to refile the charge earlier preferred against the trio on October 5, 2018 but withdrawn on February 26, 2019.

The judge made the order while delivering judgement on suit no : FHC/ABJ/CS/1580/19 filed by Mr Kenneth Amadi, Mrs Happiness Amadi and IDID Nigeria Limited against IGP, DIG Ogbizi and DCP Sanomi.

The applicant’s sought for an order of mandamus for judicial review of the suit and refile of the charge against the mentioned persons.

“Having considered the law and the facts before me, this court hereby grants the prayer sought by the applicant.

“The respondents are hereby compelled to refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited for the offences of false information, forgery and false impersonation as contained in charge No CR/361/18 between Inspector General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited.