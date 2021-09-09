By Christopher Oji

An investigation carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring team in Abuja has indicted the Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, of falsehood and cyber-stalking.

The indictment followed the probe of an allegation that an email and phone conversation attributed to Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation, was forged.

Adoke was said to have communicated with JP Morgan, the US investment bank, in June 2011, over the OPL 245 transaction between Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd, Shell and Eni.

He was accused of communicating via the address of a company owned by Aliyu Abubakar, who was also on trial in Italy.

The e-mail was intended to support the claim that there was corruption, alleging that Adoke and Abubakar “worked together” on the deal.

Adoke had discredited the e-mail, saying he was no longer minister as of the date it was sent and had no reason to use another person’s email address.

The former AGF also debunked claims he had a phone conversation with an Italian journalist in 2017, where he was said to have acknowledged that the OPL245 deal was a scam

Adoke said the phone conversation was stage-managed, adding that he was on self-exile at the time and had stopped using a Nigerian line since June 2015.

