By Christopher Oji

The Police have said that Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, has case to answer for allegedly faking email and stage-managing phone conversation between him and former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Adoke, had lodged a complaint on the circulation of a forged email and stage-managed phone conversation which, he said, were intended to implicate him in the OPL 245 trial in Italy.

Following the indictment of Suraju, IGP, Alkali Usman, has forwarded the duplicate case file on the investigation of Suraju, to the AGF, Abubakar Malami, for necessary action.

The police said they traced the circulation of the materials to Suraju, chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, an anti-corruption NGO. In a letter dated September 20, 2021, and addressed to the AGF, the Head of IGP Monitoring Team, Ibrahim Musa, said he was directed to forward the duplicate file for “vetting, advice and possible prosecution”.

The letter revealed that from court documents obtained, the said email emanated from Ismail Aliyu, who described himself as a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance and was addressed to Bayo Osolake, an employee of the defendant (Abubakar), giving instruction for the transfer of funds.

