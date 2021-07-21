From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to forget about winning the 2023 general elections because the masses adore President Muhammadu Buhari and would never abandon the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the next poll.

Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who stated this after observing the Eid-kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State, described Buhari as an obstacle to PDP and other parties nursing the hope of taking over the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Said Shehu: “The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown, but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general. Again he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023. We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and wellbeing of young people in the country. Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.”

