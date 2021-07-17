For seasoned Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze who turned a year older yesterday, one of her worse nightmares was dating a younger lover.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, Ruthy as she is fondly called, says: “As I turned a year older on July 16, I feel very grateful for life, for good health and God’s grace upon my life. I feel so happy. However, my birthday wish is to be happily married before the end of this year. I dread to remain single but I don’t ever want to have anything to do with a younger lover; just forget it! They are nightmares. I’ll pick money over sex and love because without money, love becomes sour. No sweet love without money.”

Ms Eze, however, says she would love to change certain things about herself as she grows older. “I want to stop being nice to ungrateful people. I’m always too nice, even to strangers. I want to change that part of me too. I want to focus more on my career and business, Ruthy Unisex Salon and the happy family I have. As for my big boobs, I don’t want to change anything about it because it is a beautiful advantage. If I have my baby, he or she will not lack breast milk.”

Eze narrated an embarrassing encounter she had with a weird lover while on a date with her ex recently. “I went on a date with my ex and a guy came to approach me for relationship, it was so weird. I immediately walked out on him. But as I stood up, heading to the restroom to ease myself, unfortunately I fell down and the guy who had approached me started making fun of me. It was such a sorry sight. I felt like crying.”

