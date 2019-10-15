Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari says that Nigerians are happy with the decision of the government to close all Nigeria’s land borders, insisting that the decision has helped in rewarding the efforts of domestic industries and producers.

He explained that the decision was part of measures to protect indigenous production and that Nigerians were very happy with it because “we have been relieved of infectious goods that were being imported into our country.”

The President spoke through the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, at the second edition of the National Unity Food Fair organised by the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) in Abuja.

He maintained that the closure does not stop international trade, saying tha it will in fact enhance dignified trade.

“Nigeria has hard-working men and women across the 36 state, with a committed government to support them earn more value for what they produce,” he said.

“So we are not ending trade with countries or organisations with genuine intentions but taking steps to ensure that it is done in accordance with global best practices and trade laws.”

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, who spoke at the event, explained that the food fair was Nigeria’s way of joining other countries of the world to celebrate the International Day of Rural Women.

She was confident that the food fair will give more credence to the idea that women are at the core of the Federal Government’s plans for agriculture and rural development.

In her contribution, the President, National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Laraba Shoda, said the national food fair underscores the importance of food in the lives of mankind.

She added that the event had become a rallying point for all stakeholders to take stock of the progress in the food production chain.