The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has asked former president , Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to drop his ambition for the actualisation of an Igbo president next year.

It said acceptance of the forms for his presidential bid procured by a northern group would be a betrayal given the massive support he got from the South East in 2011 and 2015.

A statement by President-General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem in Owerri, yesterday, said it was time for Jonathan to reciprocate their gesture by supporting the South East aspiration of producing the president in 2023.

“We thank Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark leader of PANDEF and other elder statesmen and groups who are backing the people of South East to produce the next President of Nigeria come 2023. History will be fair to them,” Ibem said.