From George ONYEJIUWA

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has admonished the Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to forget his political differences and embrace leaders for peace to reign in the state.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who gave the admonition during the burial ceremony of late Centenarian and mother of Senator Athan Achonu, lady Martha Chioma Achonu at the weekend in Umunomo, Ehime Mbano Council of Imo state.

He also disclosed that he had honoured the burial invitation because the mourner , Senator Achonu is a good man.

Obasanjo who was commended by all the dignitaries present for brokering peace between the Ethiopia and Tigray advised Governor Hope Uzodimma to forget his political differences with other leaders in the state for peace to reign.

” I want to advise governor Uzodimma to forget his political differences between him and leaders in the state ,but to embrace every leaders for there to be peace in the state .”

He then called out former governor Ikedi Ohakim who was present at Requiem Mass and led him to the governor Uzodimma and ordered the duo to embrace themselves and they did .

Earlier, Obasanjo had jocularly told Governor Uzodimma that ,you “must pay a fine for wasting one hour of my time, waiting for you”

However, governor Uzodimma in his brief comment said he was not at the event to play politics, but rather to pay tribute to a great matriarch, and thanked the personalities present for coming to pay their respect to the departed mother of Senator Achonu.

Senator Achonu in his vote of thanks, said he was elated by the presence of dignatries who had journeyed from far and near to honour him with their presence and especially former President Olusegun Obasanjo who he described as his father and mentor for gracing the event.

Among other personalities present includes : Mr Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of Labour Party , Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Uche Ogah, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, Chief Tony Chukwu, Imo state deputy Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, 2019 APDA Guber candidate, Chief Bradie Nwosu, Minister

Most Rev Dr Amatu , Bishop of Okigwe Catholic Diocese who presided over the Requiem Mass.