From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The former Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has pleaded with renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to forgive Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai over the alleged assault on Qur’anic students at his Kaduna residence.

Sanusi made plea when he paid a visit to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, following his appointment as the leader of Tijaniya Islamic sect in Nigeria.

The former Emir of Kano, while appealing on behalf of the Kaduna governor, who is a personal friend, maintained that the governor was not aware of what transpired.

‘El-Rufai was not in the country when the thing happened, I was not in Nigeria too when it happened. I want to assure you that such will not happen again. I am pleading on his behalf as a friend and associate,’ Sanusi said.

‘I pray that the incident will not go into your heart in bitterness because the situation will become irredeemable if such happens. Nobody prays to be counted as an enemy to pious people like you. Find it in your heart to forgive him,’ he said.

Earlier in his remark, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi berated El-Rufai over what he described as an assault on Quranic students in the state.

Speaking in his house when he received the former Emir, who was just appointed as a Khalifa of the Tijjaniya Islamic sect in Nigeria, on Monday, the nonagenarian said that he would have asked his guards to stop El-Rufai’s entrance into his residence as he thought he will be on the entourage of the former Emir of Kano State.

‘Where is El-Rufai? I thought he will be in your entourage, I would have asked my guards not to allow him step into this compound. He chased Quranic students away, dumped them in the bush far away from town, came back to my house and harassed the occupants…,’ he said.

‘I am not happy over this action taken by the El-Rufai. It is an affront to me and I did not do anything to deserve such a treatment.’