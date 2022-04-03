From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Abdullahi Adamu, to provide all-inclusive governance to members of the party and Nigerians.

This, the Speaker said, is to enable members of the party and other people to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Balarabe Abdullahi disclosed this when he led APC members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on a congratulatory visit to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu in his residence in Keffi on Saturday.

The Speaker, who represents Umaisha/Ugya constituency, said that they were at Adamu’s residence to congratulate and rejoice with him on his emergence as APC National Chairman.

‘We are here to congratulate and rejoice with you on your emergence as APC National Chairman, your emergence is the will of God. God gives power to whomever he wishes,’ he stated.

‘We are all your children and you are our father, we know your capacity and leadership qualities.

‘I am assuring you of our 100 per cent loyalty and support to succeed.

‘I am not an adviser but I always come here to receive advice but today am here with my members and I want you to forgive those who might have wronged you, it is politics some may be here and some may be there but when the will of God manifest we unite and move together for peace and progress of our people and the state,’ the Speaker said.

The Speaker has urged the people of the state and Nigerians to pray and support the new APC chairman to succeed.

Responding, Sen Adamu appreciated the Speaker and other members of the House for the visit.

He has assured of his readiness to carry members of the party along in order to ensure the victory of the party beyond 2023.

‘I thank God Almighty and I thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for the position.

‘You are the voice of the people, part and parcel of the APC government.

‘I need more of your support now than ever to succeed and to take the party to the greater height,’ he said.

Adamu urged APC members and other stakeholders of the party to continue to unite and work tirelessly for the victory of the party beyond 2023.

‘This is my last card and I want to deliver and retired my political career so I need your support all the more than ever before so that our party will be greater than before, go and emphasise more on methodology, go and register more voters because this will also give your people more democratic dividends.

‘There is no time to play, we must work hard, play the games by its rules especially now that the primary election is by the corner, so we can avoid every crisis associated with the primaries to the minimum.’

The new APC Chairman has also urged the lawmakers to mobilise their constituents for the ongoing voter card registration by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).