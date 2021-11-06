From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An elder statesman and former Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has contracted COVID-19 virus, hospitalised, discharged and quarantined in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Sani contracted the disease about three weeks ago, and he has remained quarantined as at the time of filing this report.

In a SMS message to The Sun, the former ACF Scribe said he was grateful to God that the crisis stage of the disease has come and gone, even though he is still on drugs.

“COVID-19 for my age with preexisting health challenges cannot be a child’s play.

“Surely the crisis stage has come and gone for good. It is now three weeks that we observed the symptoms.

“I am only recuperating under quarantined conditions, albeit still taking some drugs.

“Almost all the symptoms of loss of appetite, high fever, excruciating dry and unproductive cough and some mild difficulty in breathing have reduced substantially.

“As a result they have since stopped the drips, and I can eat small, small, and bath by myself.

“It could possibly be better than this given my age and preexisting health challenges.

“While watching the steady improvement, I have been told I still have one week to go to November 13, 2021 when they will test again to determine again my status on COVID-19 that will inform their decision to discharge me or not”. Sani stated.

The recuperating COVID-19 victim who is a pharmacist by profession,however noted that, “Though management of COVID-19 is no more free even in government hospitals, the financial implications have not been of any serious burden for me despite my low financial profile”.

