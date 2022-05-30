Following the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the just concluded PDP primary election, Hon. Williams “Billy” Nwoye has congratulated the former vice president on a well deserved victory.

“The PDP has made the right choice in electing Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer of the party. He is the party’s best chance of wrestling power from the ruling party. Atiku has a vast network of friends and supporters both within and outside Nigeria and has the capability of mobilizing a national force that will ensure victory for the PDP in 2023.

“In the kind of mess that Nigeria finds itself today, Atiku is the man for the job. I have known him for over 20 years and can tell that he is a principled, disciplined and most experienced Patriot that has the skill, vision and knowledge to turn things around and set Nigeria on the path for greatness.” Billy said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Billy calls on Nigerians to rally behind a man who has a record of creating jobs and managing economic growth. Atiku is the best man for the PDP and for Nigerians at large.

Hon. Williams “Billy” Nwoye was former advisor to two governors in California USA and first Nigerian to hold elective office in the United States of America

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .