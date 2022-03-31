In his quest to give the good people of Zamfara State a new hope amidst the current state of banditry, kidnapping and economic woes being witnessed in the state, former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) president, Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, on Tuesday, picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Gusau, who was denied the party’s ticket in 2019 despite being favourite, has constantly maintained that the economic and social well being of the good people of Zamfara State is non negotiable.

Speaking in Abuja, the sports administrator said the people of his state deserve freedom, peace and security; which a true leader could only champion.

“The good people of Zamfara State need freedom, peace and security. At moment, these ingredients have become strangers to my people and it is against the backdrop of these challenges, and with every sense of modesty, I am offering myself to serve the good people of Zamfara State. The economic and social well being of my people is non negotiable.