Agulu Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has accused one of its indigenes and former member of Anambra House of Assembly, Azubuike Okoye, of leading a group of thugs to invade Agulu Town Hall and destroying valuable properties.

A petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command and signed by National President, Agulu People’s Union Nig, Chief Oliver Afamefuna, said Azubuike Okoye and his thugs invaded the Town Hall of Agulu People’s Union Nig on January 26, in an attempt to unleash terror. They allegedly overpowered the security men on duty and broke into the facility, carting away official files and cash of N385,000. The union lamented that the “breach of peace and act of criminality committed by these suspects and hoodlums who took laws into their hands by breaking into the Town Hall to cause mayhem and loot public properties belonging to the union” remained a slap on the face of the peace and tranquility enjoyed by the Agulu Community. The petition also alleged a threat to life of the President General of Agulu People’s Union by Okoye.

“We make bold to say that the lives of the President General of Agulu People’s Union Nigeria and that of other national officers are now in serious danger, as these hoodlums are not stopping at anything in hunting and terrorising our President General and other National Officers,” the petition read in part.

They recalled how, prior to the elections of Agulu People’s Union on December 30, 2020, Okoye employed all manners of violent and non-violent tactics to distort the peaceful electoral process, which they said, was largely unsuccessful. They further reported that the outcome of the free and fair elections, which were unfavourable to him, did not deter him from causing more mayhem in the community.

“Shockingly, on January 8, the Commissioner for Local Government in conspiracy with some staff of the ministry, conspired for their selfish interests to impose a caretaker committee led by one Prof Josephat Ogbuagu as chairman. The purported appointment of the caretaker committee is in line with the dubious letter earlier written by Azubuike Okoye to the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community affairs, aimed at forcing a Caretaker Committee on the Community.”

The union urged the Police Commissioner to use his good office and intervene on the issue by conducting a thorough investigation on the reported criminal activities of Azubuike Okoye and his cronies and bring them to justice if found guilty. This they said would bring an end to criminality and restore peace and unity to the community.