From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Preparatory to her formal decampment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State in the 2019 elections, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, has formally tendered her resignation letter to her Ward Chairman.

Adzape-Orubibi, who ran for Senate for the Benue North East Senatorial District in the last general elections, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said her withdrawal from the APC is to enable her take on membership of the PDP come Saturday, August 7.

‘A short while ago, I addressed and delivered to Hon Terwase Aheeve, Chairman of All Progressives Congress( APC) Kumakwagh Council Ward, Kwande Local Government of Benue State, a formal notice of withdrawal of membership of the APC,’ she said.

The former Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) explained further that she was leaving the APC not because it has suddenly become a worthless political platform, but because it no longer offers her the inherent opportunity to continue to advance her objective for political participation.

‘The deplorable security and economic situations across the country, and, more recent developments within the Party, more than eloquently attest to this fact.

She added that the local contest in Benue has been made worse by the continued attacks on farming communities by herdsmen which she regretted had resulted in the displacement of huge population that are now permanent in internally displaced persons camps littered across the state.

While thanking Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and his wife, Regina for their parental guidance, understanding and support all through her sojourn in the APC, Adzape-Orubibi vowed that despite change of party affiliation, they would remain her beloved parents.

‘I fully identify with the philosophy of politics being about the local context, and will rather opt for a platform that has demonstrated commitment to the overall interest of the local context.

‘I hold no grudge against any individual, for what they did or failed to do, while my membership of the APC lasted. This is not about me, it is about the people.

‘I plead with my friends and supporters in the APC to continue to maintain cordial and harmonious relations with me, even if our platforms now differ. We must never allow party differences or change of party platforms to affect long standing relationships. I will continue to be available and accessible to all, in the best way possible, irrespective of political affiliation.’

