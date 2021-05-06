From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The former General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, the Rev Charles Osueke, is dead.

According to sources close to the church, Osueke served as the General Superintendent for 22 years before he retired in 2010. He died in the early hours of Thursday.

It was gathered that the 79-year-old preacher was hospitalised sometime last week due to ill health but was later discharged from the hospital.

A former Executive Council member of the church, Rev PK Emeaba, when contacted, said that he just arrived at the Enugu residence of the former GS to condole with the family.

Emeaba said the cleric was reported sick a few days ago and was taken to the hospital but was discharged two days ago.

He added that, upon the receipt of the sad news, he left Okpoto where the church leaders had gathered for a summit, to commiserate with the family.

The late cleric is survived by his wife, Rev Blessing Osueke, three children, and many grandchildren.