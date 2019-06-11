John Adams, Minna

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State, Barrister Bala Wuse, has emerged Speaker of the state’s 9th House of Assembly.

Barrister Bawa Wuse (APC), representing Tafa constituency, emerged speaker unopposed after he was nominated by immediate past speaker Alhaji Ahmed Marafa Guni, shortly after the inauguration of the 9th assembly.

The new speaker was also one time commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs under former Governor Babangida Aliyu, but decamped to the ruling APC in 2016.