Former governor of Bauchi State Mallam Isah Yuguda has vowed to mobilise not less than five million winning votes nationwide for President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, during the February 16 Presidential poll.

Yuguda declared this yesterday in Abuja when he led other members of mining associations in the country.

According to the two-time Bauchi governor on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Miners and Traders Quarry operators and sand dredgers have formed a coalition, which he chairmanned and named “Miners For Buhari and Osinbajo (M4BO)”, in order to work for the re-election of Buhari.

The former PDP chieftain noted that the coalition was formed for the continuation of the present government beyond 2019, because of the enabling reforms and policies it has brought to the mining sector.

“Following a series of rallies all over the country, today we feel it’s very necessary as leadership of the association of all those in the mining industry who are in support of Buhari and Osinbajo to pledge their support,” the former governor stated.

“We are very sure that this was as a result of the very enabling policies (and) reforms that were brought in by this government in the mining sector, which is why the massive involvement of so many Nigerians developed interest in the mining sector,” he said.

Also speaking during the visit, the convener and co-convener of the group, Alh. Saleh Abubakar and Hon. Oyedokun Matthew, respectively, disclosed that the group has set up a Solid Minerals Development Fund, saying they are self-funded.

Abubakar said, “We are self-sponsored. Our chairman, even though he’s a former governor, he is an active member like no other person here. Nobody is sponsoring this, it is our collective contribution that thrived this association. We are not answerable to anybody. We are on our own, so let’s put that very clear.

“We are going to campaign, mobilize and generate the winning 5 million votes, we are going to provide it. Our strategies of getting that includes mine to mine campaign, rally in all the six geopolitical zones and grand finale in Abuja.

“We are supporting President Buhari and Osinbajo because of what they have achieved and what they have contributed in the sector and the achievements of this government is what motivated us to come out and start up this group and provide support and motivation for the reelection of this government.

“Therefore, for mining to continue booming and for Nigeria to be forging ahead, the Sustainable Management of Mineral Resources Project (SMMR), which trains youths as stone operators and assisting artisanal miners in all areas, there is need for continuity of this government. It is very glaring now that S Nigeria’s oil-revenue shrinks, solid minerals will take over to boost our economy.”