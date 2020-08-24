Monaco manager, Niko Kovac has been impressed with the performance of Henry Onyekuru, hailing the Super Eagles forward as one of the most exciting attackers in France.

Onyekuru moved to the Stade Louis II last summer after ending his two-year stay with Premier League club Everton following his inability to acquire a work permit in England.

But the 23-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements during the campaign and was allowed to join Galatasaray on loan in January.

There are offers from a bunch of Turkish clubs intent on taking Onyekuru temporarily yet again. Still, current Monaco boss. Kovac is focused on integrating the former Eupen star in his squad ahead of the coming season.

Onyekuru was particularly impressive as the Monegasques defeated Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in their last pre-season friendly game, creating the assist for the opening strike.

Speaking to the official club website, Kovac revealed that the Nigerian forward is a key component of Monaco’s attack going forward.

“You have certainly seen how we played against AZ. We played well, we were well prepared to line up in a 4-3-3,” the former Bayern Munich manager said.