The winner of Miss Nigeria 2019, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, has announced another landmark in her life as she becomes a member of BeautybyAD family, a Lagos-based premium beauty brand founded by Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem.

The excited beauty queen and entrepreneur made the announcement on her Instagram page, expressing her profound elation on the partnership.

“I’m super excited to join the @beautybyad family as their First Brand Ambassador as they celebrate 6 amazing years.

“Beauty By AD is an inclusive cosmetic brand that caters to all skin tones and undertones. I have used every product and now, I’m proudly sharing the Best Cosmetic Brand In Nigeria with my amazing BeeNavy, family, friends and lovers worldwide. Beauty By AD’s products are carefully and thoughtfully curated quality cosmetic products that are gluten and cruelty free.

“I look forward to a successful and amazing working relationship with my new family @beautybyad,” she writes.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of BeautybyAD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, said, ““We picked her because not only is she a beauty queen but she also has the characteristics of a beauty brand ambassador.She’s beautiful, soft spoken and a leader to so many queens out there. We are glad to go on this journey with her.”

Beauty by AD brand founded by Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem was launched in November 2016 with the objective of producing an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost the beauty of every man and woman.

Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the company and the journey so far, Diiadem said, “It has been six years of God’s faithfulness, the trials and challenges came but we fought through. To think that when we started dollar was 318/dollar and now 820/dollar, yet we are still in business. We launched our 15 shades luxe skin foundation and concealer this year, and also just launched our beauty blenders.”

“We are striving to surpass our competitors in quality, innovation and value and also heighten our image to become the beauty company people turn to locally and across the borders. Beauty by AD is a cosmetic brand that caters to the diverse makeup needs of the average woman and men. Our aim is to raise an army of confident women who exude poise in our products,” she added.