From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Gunmen have allegedly murdered Dr. Terkura Suswam, elder brother to former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

He was allegedly killed in his country home in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area of the state at about 5pm on Tuesday night.

Although, details of what really transpired was still sketchy at the time of this report, a source from Anyii who pleaded anonymity confirmed the killing.

Our source disclosed that Suswam was at the site of a building that he was erecting with his son when the gunmen, in a vehicle, approached him and shot him point blank, killing him on the spot.

“When Chief got to the building site with his son, he requested for a seat and sat down while supervising the building project. He was still sitting down when the gunmen came in a vehicle and shot him at a close range. He died on the spot,” our source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene could not immediately confirm the report.

Anene who spoke to our correspondent on phone said she tried getting the DPO by telephone but couldn’t hear what he was saying as he was in a noisy place.

It would be recalled that Dr. Terkura Suswam was among those who were appointed first class Chiefs by his younger brother at the tail end of his administration but Governor Samuel Ortom upturned the appointment when he took over as Governor.