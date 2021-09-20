Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia is dead. He was 64.

Mailafia, a former newspaper columnist reportedly died Saturday night at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

The former deputy governor, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election, was a known government critic and was always getting under the skin of the government.

He also extensively canvassed for sound policies to engender national growth and development. He also commented deeply on insecurity and Boko Haram.

Mailafia was born on December 24, 1956, in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He later graduated top of his class at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1978 with a B.Sc. Honours Social Sciences degree (Politics, Economics and Sociology). He alsoobtained an M.Sc. degree from the same institution.

