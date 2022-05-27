From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Bauchi State.

Sadique clinched the party ticket ahead of seven others for the 2023 general elections.

Results of the exercise which lasted throughout the night of Thursday to early Friday morning, indicated that the retired Air Marshal polled a total of 370 votes to defeat eight other aspirants.

Senator Haliru Dauda Jika polled 278 votes to come second while Nura Manu Soro polled 269 votes to emerge third. Dr. Musa Babayo came a distant fourth with 70 votes.

Farouk Mustapha scored 26 votes, Mahmoud Maijama’a eight votes while Dr Ali Pate did not get any vote.

Declaring the results, APC gubernatorial primary election Returning Officer, Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu disclosed that a total of 1,060 delegates were registered for the primary while 1,012 voted in the primary.

“In my capacity as the Returning Officer of the APC gubernatorial primary election for Bauchi State and by the powers conferred on me by the constitution of our great party, I hereby declare Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar as the winner of the APC gubernatorial primary election and is hereby declared as the APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general elections,” he said

Birnin Kudu described the exercise as a family affair saying there is no victor or vanquished.

He stressed that with the contest over, members of the APC must come together, form a formidable front to be able to face and defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“I have known Bauchi people to be committed and dedicated to a purpose, they go all out to get what they want. I want you to support the winner so that the APC will win the gubernatorial election come 2023″he added

In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Saddique described his victory as victory for.

“We are all involved in the process and we must continue to be together”.

He commended the delegates for their patience and commitment to his cause stressing that there is a major task ahead in 2023 which must be won when all hands are put on deck.

Saddique commended the APC leadership in Bauchi state for allowing a level playing fields for all the aspirants describing the existence as free and fair.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of APC in Bauchi State, Babayo Aliyu Misau commended the delegates for patience and commitment.

Th APC Chairman said that the result has demonstrated their wish, urging them to work for the victory of the party in the general elections in 2023.