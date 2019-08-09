Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Immediate past Zamfara State Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Gurbin-Bore and others have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gurbin-Bore, who was also former Zurmi Local Government Area chairman said they defected in view of the tremendous efforts of the Governor Bello Mohammed in tackling security challenges in the state.

“Zurmi is one of the most affected local government area in terms of insecurity, most of our communities were displaced but as I speak, all our displaced communities have resettled to their villages, our kidnapped victims have been released,” he said. He said before the advent of this present administration in the state, farmers particularly those in Zurmi local government area have stopped going to the farms as majority of them migrated to other states but with the current peace being enjoyed in state farmers have returned.

Gurbin-Bore said despite the closure of the major road linking Zamfara and Katsina states for several years due to insecurity, which affected greatly socioeconomic activities of the area but present administration is gradually returning peace back to the area with the ongoing peace initiative.

“Because the governor gave emphasis to issue of security to ensure effective protection of lives and properties of our people, the initiative is what is leading to the successes we are recording in the state today”, he said.