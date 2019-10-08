Prof. Charles Ayo, a former Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, has identified indiscipline and lack of fear of God as major factors contributing to the incessant cases of `sex for marks’ in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Ayo made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

NAN reports that a Senior Lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbenegbu of the Faculty of Art, University of Lagos, Akoka, was recently caught on camera making sexual demands of a student seeking admission into the institution.

Also, Prof. Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for same offence of ‘sex for marks’ scandal in 2018.

The don said that it was really unfortunate that issues of sex for marks had become rampant in the country’s tertiary institutions.

“Lack of discipline by the lecturers and the way some of the students dress are reasons for their molestation,” he said.

Ayo said that lecturers and faculty members are supposed to act as parents to the students.

The former vice chancellor said that being in a position of authority does not confer on lecturers the right to oppress or molest students for sex.

He said that sex for marks was one of the factors responsible for the falling standard of educational system in the country.

The don, however, called for reorientation of the people generally to eliminate the decadence in the country and its tertiary institutions.

Ayo stressed the need to begin to preach morals in the country, and blamed total loss of cultural and social values for the slide resulting in sex for marks in the tertiary institutions.

He also urged students to dress appropriately, saying “the way you dress is the way you will be addressed by others.’’

Ayo further advised students to know their rights to avoid being molested by anyone. (NAN)