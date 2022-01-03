From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) Bashir Tofa has been laid to rest in Kano.

The statesman, who passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, was buried at Hajj Camp Cemetery, along Airport Road, in the state capital

The funeral prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of his residential Mosque, Mallam Habib Shehu, who was joined by hundreds of sympathisers and well-wishers, who attended the burial

Speaking after the funeral, former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau confessed that the deceased would be missed greatly, not only by the people of the state but by Nigerians as a whole for his active participation and contributions to the democracy in Nigeria.

‘The death of Bashir Tofa is indeed a great loss not only to his family and Kano but the nation, particularly in the democratic arena. We have lost a pillar, someone who has contributed throughout his life to the development of democracy.

‘He is always standing on the side of truth, social justice and human development,’ Shekarau stated.

‘We have learnt a lot from him. I had the singular opportunity of having him as the chairman of the elders committee of the party under the platform of ANPP.

‘He has been forthcoming in giving us advice that helped us in governing Kano State peacefully,’ the ex-governor stated.

The deceased was survived by a wife and six children.