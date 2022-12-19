From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo, the father-in-law of immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, is dead.

He was 84 years old.

Uduaghan’s father-in-law, a Military Administrator of old Ondo State died Saturday December 17, 2022 in Lagos State, according to a statement issued on Monday by media assistant to the former governor, Monoyo Edon.

The statement reads; “Late Brig.-Gen. Tuoyo was a retired Nigerian Brigadier General who served as the Military Governor of Ondo State (July 1978 – October 1979) during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Brig. Gen Tuoyo will be remembered as the father of Her Excellency, Dcns Mrs. Roli Uduaghan, beloved wife of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State and for his patriotism as well as immense contributions in the democratic process that led to the handing over of the reins of power to Pa Adekunle Ajasin (ascended), the first democratically elected Governor of Ondo State.

“Our prayers are with both families as we ask God to grant them strength to go through this difficult period.

“May Papa’s soul find repose in the bosom of our Lord…Amen!”, the statement added.