Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Garuba, has reportedly died in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 54. Garuba, the Oshioze of Auchi Kingdom, was removed as Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly by members of the then Action Congress to pave way for Mr. Bright Omokhodion who defected to the AC from the PDP.

Meanwhile, the widow of the late Garuba who was reportedly abducted by gunmen while her husband was being taken home to Auchi for burial, was later set free yesterday night by her adductors. The widow, her three children and the aged mother of the late former Speaker encountered the gunmen at Kabba junction in Kogi State.

The gunmen were said to have abducted the widow and the driver, leaving the three children and their grandmother stranded in the vehicle.

Detailed circumstances of her release could not, however, be ascertained as at the press time. There were indications last night that the remains of the late former Speaker might be laid to rest at his Auchi residence according to Islamic rites.