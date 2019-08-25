WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Former Secretary Ekiti State Government (SSG) Evangelist Adeola Jacob Alofe is dead.

A press statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday , said: “ With total submission to the will of Almighty God. The Entire families of the ALOFE announce the passing away of our Beloved Brother, Uncle, Father and Grandfather Who slept in the lord on 25th August 2019, Aged 82″

Late Alofe was former SSG and Special Adviser to former Ayo Fayose during his first tenure in office.

The family said funeral arrangements are to be announced by the family in due course.