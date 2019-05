Popular footballer, Christian Jacob shot dead along Umuola road in Aba, Abia State, armed robbers attacked him on Wednesday evening.

He was immediately shot dead, after he was dispossessed of his mobile phone, leaving his lifeless body at the scene.

Jacob played for Enyimba FC Aba, Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri, FC Sheriff of Moldova and others.

He was known as one of the fastest wingers during his time at Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

He was single before his death.