A former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and former chairman of the Federal Capital Territory FA, Ben Agarry, has died after a brief illness.

Agarry, a football renowned match commissioner, according to report died on Sunday in Abuja.

He was the pioneering chairman of the FCT FA between 2005 and 2006.

Saddened with the news of his death, the chairman, FCT FA, Mouktar Mohammed condoled with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora over the death of deceased.

In a condolence message, Mouktar sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased.

The president said, “he was passionate about the development of football and deeply committed to a Nigeria football that will attain her position in the comity of nations.