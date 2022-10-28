From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has turbaned a former Minister of Finance, Mansur Mukhtar as the Sarkin Bai of Kano Emirate Council.

The occasion, which was graced by the members of traditional and political class in the state on Friday, also featured the attendance of friends and relatives of the new kingmaker.

Mukhtar, a serving Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank, succeeds his father who died at the age of 95 as the ninth Sarkin Bai since the Jihad of Usman Danfodio.

A source at the occassion told Saturday Sun that his late father who was the longest-serving member of the Kano Emirate Council, died a few years ago, adding however that he could not immediately assume the office owing to the restructuring of the Kano Emirate Council by the Ganduje administration.

The source explained that following the splitting of the Council into five emirates, the people of his community and Dambatta area automatically fell within the jurisdiction of the new Bichi Emirate Council and no longer Kano

He expressed joy that the former minister’s lineage was able to retain the title of the Sarkin Bai and kingmaker within the Kano Emirate while at the same time maintain the position of the District head within the Bichi Emirate Council.

Hadiza Mansur, the wife of the new Sarkin Bai prayed for Allah’s guidance and blessings for her family and her husband in the discharge of his new traditional assignment. End.