From John Adams, Minna

Former Governor of Niger state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu and the Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa have both condoled the Correspondent chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger state council over the death of the state correspondent of the African Independent Television (AIT), Mallam Danladi Ibrahim Mohammed.

The late AIT Niger state correspondent died on Thursday evening following a ghastly motor accident involving his car and another car in Bosso, a suburb of Minna, the state capital.

In a separate condolence letter to the Union, former governor Babangida Aliyu and Jonathan Vatsa described the death of late Danladi as shocking and too sudden.

In his letter, Aliyu said “I received with great shock, the news of the sudden death of Danladi Muhammad of the Africa Independent Television,(AIT) who sustained fatal injuries from car crash along Bosso road, yesterday, 21st April, 2022”.

While praying for the repose of his soul and grant him internal rest, former governor Aliyu said “I registered my condolence and deepest sympathy to his immediate family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), his employers, the Africa Independent Television, his friends and colleagues in Niger State and beyond”.

“I pray that the almighty Allah would comfort his bereaved family, friends and colleagues and grant them the right frame of mind to bear Danladi’s loss.

“I pray also that the family members of the deceased, the Niger State council of the NUJ would use this grieving moment to fervently pray for Allah’s continuous protection and mercies especially in this holy month of Ramadan”,

Also in his condolence, the Chieftain of APC and former Commissioner for Information in the state, Jonathan Vatsa described the late Danladi as a perfect gentleman whose professional competence remained unquestionable, stressing that “he will not only be missed by the his immediate family but the entire Journalism profession”.

Vatsa pointed out that the News of the death of late Danladi came to him as a shock more so that “I was with him at a political function few hours before his sudden death”.

Also while praying to God to grant him internal rest Vatsa expressed his deep felt condolences to the family, the correspondent chapel and the state council of NUJ, urging them to “bear the loss as death is inevitable, it will come when it will come”.

The late died on Thursday evening after his car had a head on collusion with another car said be on high speed. He was buried on Friday in Minna according to Islamic rite.