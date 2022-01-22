Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori hosted the crème of Nigeria social establishment to a lavish soiree in honour of his exquisite wife, Senami Sosu who clocked 40 on Sunday January 16. The party, held in Ibori’s Ikoyi, Lagos palatial mansion was a classy event that attracted scores of the host’s close friends in the socio-political milieu. They include Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote; Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki; former Edo Governor, Lucky Igbinedion; Otunba Niyi Adebayo; banking mogul Tony Elumelu, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; energy tycoon Femi Otedola, Aremo Segun Oniru; Segun Awolowo and Prince Nduka Obaigbena. The 63-year old Delta political strongman early Sunday shared a picture of his Badagry-born ravishing beauty on his official Instagram page with a terse caption: “Happy 40th MG”. Not a few expected such a lavish celebration of Senami by her heartthrob.

It will be recalled that Ibori and Senami were a hot item before the former governor ran into troubled waters in 2010. During the difficult times, Senami, rather than turn her back on Ibori, instead stayed true and weathered the storm with her lover. Even though Senami took what many called a sabbatical leave from the social hub, on his return to Nigeria, Ibori and his lovebird re-emerged on the social scene, scaling up their relationship as they later tied the knot in 2017.

