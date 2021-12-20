From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has mourned the death of Agwan Bajju, Malam Nuhu Bature.

Bajju Chiefdom is in the southern part of Kaduna with its headquarter in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf local area of Kaduna State.

The State government had on Sunday announced the death of the Monarch.

Senator Makarfi in a statement described Bature’s death as a monumental loss to not only the Bajju people, but the whole of Kaduna State, and the entire country.

“I received with shock and total submission to the will of God, news of the death of a leader, statesman, lover and promoter of peace and peaceful coexistence amongst the people, the Agwan Bajju, Malam Nuhu Bature.

“The death of the Agwam Bajju is a monumental loss to not only the Bajju people, but the whole of Kaduna State, nay the entire country, which will certainly miss his fatherly and moderating role in the face of challenges confronting us as a people, state and country.

“Even though saddened by this heavy loss, I derive consolation from the fact that the late Agwam Bajju was a good man, lived a good life in the service of God and humanity and led his people very well. No doubt, Malam Nuhu Bature, an epitome of simplicity, has bequeathed a legacy of humility and honesty that is worthy of emulation.

“I always remember with a high sense of appreciation and gratitude the role he played, between 1999 and 2007, when I was privileged to be Governor of Kaduna State, to help us build and maintain the peace that was lauded across board.

“His candid and pragmatic admonitions, as well as his capacity to maintain his head at a time others seemed to be losing theirs, are attributes that one will never forget.

“I convey my condolences to his family, the Bajju Traditional Council, government and entire people of Kaduna State, even as I earnestly pray for the peaceful repose of his gentle soul”. The statement said.