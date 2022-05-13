From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

There are strong indications that the former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is on his way out of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the outcome of months of power rivalry between the former governor, who is the leader of a group of aggrieved APC members known as G7 and the mainstream party structure of the party led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Sule Yau Sule, the spokesman for the former Governor, told Saturday Sun that on Friday, that they were still collating the views of their supporters from the ward to the central committee level, adding that their position would be made public by Saturday or Sunday.

Insiders told Saturday Sun that Shekarau’s immediate group had met extensively on the issue and had decided to move to another party, preferably the New Nigeria Peoples Party, which had offered them an automatic ticket to contest for the senate.

The source stressed that except something new happens to alter their position, they would certainly not fly the flag of the ruling party in the forthcoming elections

He accused the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and some power brokers within the APC of propping up A.A Zaura and Senator Lado to buy the party’s nomination forms for the same position held by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau despite the directive by the National Chairman of the party , Abdullahi Adamu that former governors be given automatic ticket.

“With a loss at the Supreme Court resulting in the retention of the party structure in the state in the hands of the governor’s group, it is unlikely that Shekarau would get the ticket of the party to the senate , talk less of being treated to a fair and credible primaries in the state” he said.

Should this happen by this weekend, the former governor would join a league of others from the ruling APC in the state, who are defecting from the APC to other parties in the state.

The latest migrant is the Deputy Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Zuberu Hamza Massu and the former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Legislative Affairs, Abdulharam Kawu Sumaila.

Also to have left the APC is a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum among others.