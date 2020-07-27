Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated ex colleague and governor of Enugu state, Okwesilieze Nwodo as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

While describing him as “an indefatigable lover of peace and promoter of good governance”, the forum, in astatement signed by its chairman and former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and Executive Secretary of the Forum, Tunde Esan, acknowledged that Nwodo has been an active participant in Nigeria’s democratic dispensation.

“Born in to the family of legendary Igwe John Ugwuamokofia Nwodo of Ukehe, Igbo Etiti Local Government of Enugu State, he is a reputable medical practitioner, and built on the solid background of good education and family tradition of public service to be at the forefront of the political process in the country.

“As a public servant and a politician, he was the former governor of Enugu state between 1992 and 1993, and he is one of the founders OF Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its first National Secretary. He later became its National Chairman.

“Few Nigerians have been opportuned to be a close witness to post Nigerian independence history like Okwesilieze Nwodo, and he has been writing his own part as an unblemished participant.

“Okwisileze Nwodo is an engaging personality with deep intellect. He loves his country, and the good people of Enugu state without compromising on the basic tenets of nationhood.

“As he celebrates 70 years, former Governors Forum wishes him good health and more fruitful years of service and contribution to Nigeria,” the statement read.