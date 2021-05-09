Agulu Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State was a beehive of activities as former PDP’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi; Ex-Rangers star, Stanley Okoronkwo; other ex-Rangers Footballers and many dignitaries joined the former Captain of Green Eagles fame, Dominic Ezeani, as he paid his last respects to his mother, Felicia Nwamma Ezeani.

Obi, who spoke to journalists, explained that the event afforded him the opportunity to identify with and celebrate such unsung heroes of Nigeria’s football, like Dominic Ezeani, who contributed greatly to football development in Nigeria.

Obi noted that an ex-footballer like Ezeani, whose impact on Nigeria’s sports sector was very evident in their numerous achievements and victories, deserved to be celebrated by the nation.

“The heroes of Nigeria’s football deserve great celebration from the nation. The sick and aging ones among them deserve attention and care for their youthful sacrifices for the nation.

“We are here today to identify with Dominic Ezeani who captained the Green Eagles and led Rangers to victory in the League and Challenge Cup, in 1974”, Obi explained.

He condoled with the entire Ezeani family over the death of their mother while praying God to grant her eternal rest.

Other dignitaries at the event were Mr. Stanley Okoronkwo of the Rangers FC fame, many Ex-Rangers Footballers, politicians, industrialists and men from all walks of life.