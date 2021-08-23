From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Wives of former Head of State, late Gen Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, is dead. She died this morning according to family source.

Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi’s death came less than 24 hours after the death of wife of late Premier of defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, Lady Adanma Okpara.

While Mrs Okpara died in her country home, Umuekwu Okpuala Afuguri in Ohuhu Clan of Umuahia North LGA of Abia State, on Sunday at the age of 97, Mrs. Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia on Monday morning at the age of 86.

According to a family source, “Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi died at 4am this morning, Monday August 23, 2021, after a prolonged battle with mild stroke at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia where she was admitted few days ago”.

A family source told Journalists that wife of the late premier died in the early hours of Sunday, August, 22.

“She would have been 97 years by December 21”, the source further said.