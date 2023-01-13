By Chinelo Obogo

Former minister of health, ABC Nwosu, has tendered his resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

Nwosu, who until his resignation was a member of the PDP’s Board of trustees (BoT) and an associate of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, said he is leaving the party because of its inability to adhere to the zoning arrangement in its constitution.

IIn a letter addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and acting chairman of the BoT Adolphus Wabara, , Nwosu said the party must learn respect the provisions in its constitution and the agreement reached by party members.

“I hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party and its Board of Trustees with effect from today Thursday 12th January, 2023.

“This resignation for me is a matter of conscience and principle because of the Party’s inability to adhere to the rotation provision in its (PDP) constitution.

“The journey to rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one and I have been involved.

“Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995), and enshrined in the Party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998),” the letter reads.

Before the PDP held its presidential primary in May 2022, party members advocated that the presidential ticket be zoned to the south.