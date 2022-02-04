From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A former House of Representatives member for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Chief Goddy Ikereve, on Friday, urged the police authority and other security agencies to help fish out those who attempted to assassinate him last Thursday.

It was gathered that the former state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was on his way to Naka last Thursday ahead of his decamping ceremony from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

However, halfway into the journey, Ikereve was said to have been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen who reportedly shot at the Hulix vehicle in which he was traveling in.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday evening, Ikereve narrated how he escaped death by the whiskers when his Hilux vehicle was riddled with bullets.

He said shortly after escaping the attack, he ran to soldiers along the road who swung into action, but that before they could get to the scene of the attack, the hoodlums had ran away.

Ikereve explained that he also reported the incidence to the police division in Naka town after which the new commissioner of police, CP Wale Abass was informed and he asked him to report the matter at the Command’s headquarters in Makurdi on Friday.

While expressing appreciation to God for sparing his life, the politician who is suspecting that the attack was the handiwork of his detractors who are threatened by his recent support from the people to represent them at the Senate come 2023.

While thanking God for sparing his life however called on the police to do all in its power to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book.

The State Police commissoner, CP Wale Abass, in a chat with newsmen over the incidence, said the matter is being investigated.