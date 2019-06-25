Former President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Lamine Diack is to stand trial in France on charges of corruption, influence-trafficking and money laundering, it has been reported today.

His son Papa Massata Diack is also to be put on trial, although he has so far remained beyond the jurisdiction of the French authorities.

The news that the 86-year-old Diack, who has been under house arrest in Paris since being arrested in November 2015, is to face trial was reported by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

If found guilty, Diack could be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

Papa Massata Diack, who has refused to leave Senegal, is set to face trial for complicity in corruption and money laundering.

His case could be heard in absentia.