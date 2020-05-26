George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy has struck in the community of Imerenwe in Ngor – Okpala council area of Imo State, as the former Director – General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Sir T.C. Okere, has allegedly stabbed his wife of 50 years to death this morning.

The deceased wife was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

Daily Sun reliably gathered yesterday from a community source that the 85-year-old former Director General of the IBC has been suffering from dementia and that most times he is not aware of his actions.

The sources, who does not want his name in the print as he is not supposed to speak on behalf of the family, disclosed that the family of the octogenarian has been managing his illness for some time now.

According to the source, “Sir Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem. Even today that he stabbed his wife who is in her seventies to death, when he was asked why he did that, he simply told them that his wife was still sleeping, which means that he doesn’t know what he had done.

“Even the other Sunday, he went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound. It is quite unfortunate.”

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the ugly incident, said that the police would soon commence investigation into the matter.

“It is true that the former Director – General of the state owned broadcasting corporation, T. C. Okere allegedly stabbed the wife to death this morning and the command will soon commence investigation into the matter,” he said.