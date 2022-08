From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, was on Saturday buried in his hometown, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

He was buried according to Islamic rites and the burial was attended by important personalities.

Balogun, 74, who was the eleventh indigenous IGP, died at the Redington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

