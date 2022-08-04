A former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, also known as Tafa Balogun is dead.

He is reported to have died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos.

The late Mustafa Adebayo Balogun was born 25 August 1947 in Ila Orangun, Osun State.

The former Police officer was widely known as Kumawu, and was appointed Inspector General of the Nigerian Police in March 2002.

He was the Inspector General of Police, IGP, between 2002 and 2005, before he was forced into submitting his letter of resignation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo because of widespread allegations of corruption against him.

Prior to that time, Balogun was police Commissioner in Delta, Rivers and Abia States, respectively. He was also an Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 1 Kano.

Shortly after his removal from office, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC under Nuhu Ribadu arraigned him on 70 count charges involving about N13 billion allegedly obtained through money laundering, theft and other sources.

As the case progressed in and out of court, he asked for plea bargain in exchange to return some money and property; nevertheless, he got six months sentence, the greatest part of which was spent on a sick bed at the National Hospital in Abuja.