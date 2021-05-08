Dr. Abiodun Oluwaseyi Taiwo, the former Sole Administrator of Ikeja Local Government can unarguably be described as a technocrat in politics. The amiable civil engineer is a mixture of both, with knowledge of various areas and also being a politician. As a professional, Taiwo —who is the CEO of Const-Flow Global Engineering Limited and Mobile Trans Nigeria Limited— has about 20 years progressive experience in transportation management, project management, procurement and logistics, private- public partnership development and business management. He has worked in the engineering, construction, media and transportation/ logistics industries. When the highly cerebral civil engineer was handed a mandate to serve in the public space as a council boss, he proved to all that he’s a professional in politics by becoming a disruptor.

In about 15 months as Ikeja Council honcho, Taiwo —clutching glittering CVs— got his feet under the desk and showed his mettle by reputation, competence and experience. Even after leaving his political position as council boss, Taiwo —within the political circle— has shown that he is not a jobber. This has further made elders and chieftains of his party to see in him a reliable and productive young man that can be entrusted with very sensitive activities thus his choice as the head of APC membership registration exercise for the whole of Ikeja Federal Constituency. However, unlike many politicians with no ‘second address’, Taiwo has returned to his business full time while moonlighting as a politician —albeit ready to serve. However, on Tuesday 20 April, Taiwo, also a real estate developer and haulage/logistics mogul, has every reason to celebrate his modest achievement so far. On that particular day, it was a triple celebration for the dude. Amidst an atmosphere of pomp and pageantry, the highly elated former council boss celebrated his birthday, equally celebrated his new foctorate degree in Industrial Engineering Management —he is currently running another PhD in Strategic Leadership Management— and also performed the official opening and dedication of his ultra modern office complex situated off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos. The business complex, situated in the heart of Ikeja, was officially declared open and dedicated by the Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, ably assisted by his wife, Emmy Kosgei Madubuko. After prayers and dedication of the office complex, the ambiance changed with the switch to celebrate the host, Taiwo who was then joined at the cake stand by his friends and associates. After the cutting of the cake, selected guests, drawn from the pool of family, friends, business and political associates, were feted with sumptuous meals and choice drinks.